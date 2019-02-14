The Punjab National Bank has released online registration process for 325 vacancies on the official website pnbindia.in. The interested candidates are requested to apply through the official website. The last date to apply on the official website latest by March 2, 2019. The recruitment examination will be held on March 24.

The online application process for 325 vacancies has been started on the official website pnbindia.in by the Punjab National Bank. The interested candidates can apply through the official website latest by March 2, 2019. The recruitment exams will be held on March 24, as per the official notification.

PNB recruitment 2019: How can apply

The candidates can apply through the official website pnbindia.in.

Steps to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website, https://www.pnbindia.in/

Step 2: Click on the link ‘online application process’

Step 3: Enter required details

Step 4: Click on ‘Save and next’

Step 5: Pay your application fees

Step 6: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 7: Download it. Take out a print out for future use.

Post wise vacancy details:

MMG Scale-III: 106

MMG Scale-II: 99

JMG Scale-I: 120

Eligibility criteria:

Senior Manager (Credit): The candidates should be CA/ ICWA/ MBA or PGDM or any post-graduate degree or diploma certificate holder from any AICTE approved institute. It should be a minimum 5-years of post qualification experience.

Manager (Credit): A CA/ ICWA/ MBA or PGDM or any post-graduate degree or diploma holder from any AICTE approved institute with a minimum 3 years of post qualification experience.

Senior Manager (Law): The candidates need to have a degree in Law. A minimum of 7 years of work experience is required.

Manager (Law): Candidates should possess a degree in Law. He/she should have a minimum of 3 years of working experience.

For post-wise educational qualifications, kindly check the official notification.

Age Limit:

Senior Management (Credit): Age should be between 25 to 37 years.

Manager (Credit): Minimum 25 and Maximum 35 years.

Senior Manager (Law): 28 to 35 years-old

Manager (Law): 25 to 32 years-old

Manager (HRD): 25 to 35 year-old.

Officer (IT): 21 to 28 years-old.

Pay scale:

Senior Manager(Credit)/ Law: Pay scale between Rs 42,020 to 51,490.

Manager (Credit)/ Law/ HRD: Remuneration between Rs 31,705 to 45,950.

Officer (IT): Pay scale will be between Rs 23,700 to 42,020.

