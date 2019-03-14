PNB recruitment 2019: The Punjab National Bank will soon be releasing the call letters for the tentative online examination that is scheduled to take place on March 24, 2019. The candidates who have applied for the examination are advised to keep a check on the official website @ pnbindia.in.

PNB recruitment 2019: The Punjab National Bank will soon be releasing the call letters for the tentative online examination that is scheduled to take place on March 24, 2019. The candidates who have applied for the examination are advised to keep a check on the official website @ pnbindia.in as the HRD division of the bank can release the call letters any time soon. PNB had sent the invitation for the online applications from eligible candidates for the 325 posts.

The online registration process commenced on February 14, 2019, and ended recently on March 2, 2019. The notification released on the website reads that candidates can download their call letters for the test from today, March 14, 2019.

PNB admit card 2019: Step to download call letter

Step 1: Visit the official website, @ pnbindia.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘recuritment’

Step 3: Click on the link ‘call letter’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Take a print out of the call letter and keep it for future reference

PNB admit card 2019: Description of 325 posts

PNB admit card 2019: Qualification

The level of educational qualifications prescribed for the posts is minimum. Candidates must possess the above qualifications/ work experience as on opening date of registration i.e. February 14, 2019, and must produce Marks Sheet & Provisional Certificate/ Degree Certificate issued from the University if called for interview. The result of the qualification prescribed must have been declared on or before February 14, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More