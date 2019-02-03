PNB recruitment 2019: As per the official notification released by PNB the application process has been postponed due to some reason. The recruitment process was for 325 vacant technical posts. It is advised that the candidates keep on checking the official website of Punjab National Bank to see when the recruitment process will begin.

PNB recruitment 2019: Punjab National Bank recently released a notification stating the application process for PNB recruitment has been postponed due to some reasons and will commence soon. With reference to PNB notification, the advertisement was issued for 325 vacant technical officers post which was released on January 29, 2019, and yesterday on February 2, 2019, another notification was issued by Punjab National Bank for postponing of recruitment process until further notice.

The notification which was released on January 29, 2019, was for to fill vacant posts of technical officers for which the eligibility criteria was Bachelor of technology, Bachelor of Engineering.

There are a total of 325 vacant posts for which the minimum age is given in the notification.

Steps to check Punjab National Bank recruitment application:

Step 1: Click on the official website of Punjab National Bank at pnbindia.in

Step 2: Click on the link stating online application

Step 3: On the new tab register yourself by putting in required details asked for

Step 4: Write down username and password for future references

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: Download and take a print out of application form for future use

It is suggested that the candidates keep on checking the official website of Punjab National Bank to see when the recruitment process will begin.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More