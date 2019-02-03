PNB recruitment 2019: Punjab National Bank recently released a notification stating the application process for PNB recruitment has been postponed due to some reasons and will commence soon. With reference to PNB notification, the advertisement was issued for 325 vacant technical officers post which was released on January 29, 2019, and yesterday on February 2, 2019, another notification was issued by Punjab National Bank for postponing of recruitment process until further notice.
The notification which was released on January 29, 2019, was for to fill vacant posts of technical officers for which the eligibility criteria was Bachelor of technology, Bachelor of Engineering.
There are a total of 325 vacant posts for which the minimum age is given in the notification.
Steps to check Punjab National Bank recruitment application:
Step 1: Click on the official website of Punjab National Bank at pnbindia.in
Step 2: Click on the link stating online application
Step 3: On the new tab register yourself by putting in required details asked for
Step 4: Write down username and password for future references
Step 5: Click on the submit button
Step 6: Download and take a print out of application form for future use
It is suggested that the candidates keep on checking the official website of Punjab National Bank to see when the recruitment process will begin.
