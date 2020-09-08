Punjab National Bank or PNB is accepting applications for the post of Specialist officer (Manager and Senior Manager) through online mode on their official website pnbindia.in. Find out all the related details here.

PNB SO Recruitment 2020: Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently accepting applications for the post of Specialist officer (Manager and Senior Manager) through online mode on their official website pnbindia.in. Interested candidates may now head towards the official website and apply for their desired post. All the related details are mentioned below.

As per the information issued by the bank, the total number of vacancies at the Punjab National bank for the mentioned posts is 535. The registration has already begun from today, i.e., September 8, 2020. The last date for submitting the application for the interested and eligible candidates is September 29, 2020. Candidates are advised to carefully read details regarding the eligibility, age limit, qualification and other selection parameters.

PNB SO Recruitment 2020: Important Dates



Start date of online registration: September 8, 2020

End date of online registration: September 29, 2020

Tentative Exam Date: October/November 2020

PNB SO Recruitment 2020: Vacancy



Total No. Of Vacancies – 535 Posts

Manager Posts (Risk) – 160 Manager Posts (Credit) – 200 Manager Posts (Treasury) – 30 Manager Posts (Architect) – 25 Manager Posts (Civil) – 2 Manager Posts (Economic) – 10 Manager Posts ( HR) – 10 Senior Manager Posts (Risk) – 40 Senior Manager Posts (Credit) – 50

PNB SO Recruitment 2020: Age Limit

There will be some relaxations granted on the age parameter to the candidates belonging to reserved categories as per the government norms. For applicants that do not fall under any reserved category, the age limit is-

Manager – 25 – 35 years of age

Senior Manager – 25 – 37 years of age

PNB SO Recruitment 2020: Salary Details



Manager – 31705-1145/1-32850- 1310/10-45950

Senior Manager – 42020 -1310/5-48570- 1460/2-51490

PNB SO Recruitment 2020: Exam Pattern



Punjab National Bank is set to conduct the PNB SO Recruitment 2020 exam. The applicants will have to appear in a test that weighs 200 marks and the time limit for the test has been set at 120 minutes. The question papers will have questions for Reasoning, English Lang, Professional Knowledge and Quantitative Aptitude. For each wrong answer, there would be negative marking, 1/4th or 0.25 per cent of total marks would be deducted for each wrong answer.

PNB SO Recruitment 2020: Direct links

Direct link for online application, click here

To download notification PDF, click here

For bank’s official website, click here

