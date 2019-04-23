The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has already announced the result for the examination held aiming to hire 325 people at managerial posts. In the first level of selection, the recruitment written exam, a total of 504 candidates got shortlisted. These 504 people will sit for the second round, which is the interview. Every candidate who has been selected for the interview should keep clear and detailed information regarding that.

PNB India recruitment 2019: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has already announced the result for the examination held aiming to hire 325 people at managerial posts. The candidates who applied for the post and sat for the examination should keep a regular check on the official website of Punjab National Bank @ pnbindia.in. The number of vacant positions is 325 and the recruitment drive is slowly selecting people for it. In the first level of selection, the recruitment written exam, a total of 504 candidates got shortlisted. These 504 people will sit for the second round, which is the interview.

Every candidate who has been selected for the interview should keep clear and detailed information regarding that. With the proper date, time and venue that has been mentioned in the admit card, the candidate should already start prepping up. For any other detailed information, the candidates are advised to visit the official website.

PNB technician officer result, admit card: Here are the easy steps to check!

Step 1. Go on the official website, pnbindia.in

Step 2: Find and click recruitments under ‘news buzz’ present on the homepage.

Step 3: Find and click on the option of ‘list of shortlisted candidates..’

Step 4: A PDF will display on your screen, provide the required credentials including name and roll number.

The candidates who are expected for interviews should note that nobody will be allowed entry without their hall ticket and valid identity proof. The candidates are also expected to carry all the important documents and papers to the interview hall.

The people will be recruited for these 6 posts:

Senior Manager (Credit) – 51 vacancies

Manager (Credit) – 26

Senior Manager(Law) – 55

Manager (Law) – 55

Manager (HRD) – 18

Officer (IT) – 120

Here’s the age limit for different positions:

Senior Manager (Credit)

Min – 25 yrs

Max – 37 yrs

Manager (Credit)

Min. – 25 yrs

Max. – 35 yrs

Senior Manager (Law)

Min. – 28 yrs

Max. – 35 yrs

Manager (Law)

Min. – 25 yrs

Max. – 32 yrs

Manager (HRD)

Min. – 25 yrs

Max. – 35 yrs

Officer (IT)

Min. – 21 yrs

Max. – 28 yrs

