Pondicherry University is all set to conduct the Entrance Examination for the year 2019-20 on all the India basis for admission to various Ph.D, PG, PG Integrated and PD Diploma courses(excluding MBA and MBA Integrated). The schedule for the examination has been finalised – June 7, 8 and 9, 2019 at 33 cities throughout India in 64 centres. The online registration for the entrance exams has been started from March 22, 2019. Students were permitted to apply for various courses offered by Pondicherry University through online across the country. students can download the admit card from the official website @@pondiuni.edu.in.

The students need to enter their credentials for downloading the admit card which is necessary for the exams failing which no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam halls.

Around 41,160 applications have been received from the students throughout the country. The university has offered various programmes on Research, Post Graduate, Post Graduate Integrated and Post Graduate Diploma courses.

How to download admit card 2019:

1. Visit the official website @pondiuni.edu.in

2. Click on the admit card link

3. Enter registration number and date of birth

4. Click the login button

5. Download the admit card

6. Take the printout for the future reference

