Pondicherry University publishes provisional select list 3: Pondicherry University released the PU Provisional Select List 3 on the official website of PU, Candidates can check the list @pondiuni.edu.in

Pondicherry University provisional select list 3: Pondicherry University recently released the PU Provisional Select List 3 for PG programs. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exams can now check the provisional select 3 lists on the official website of PU, or click on the link @pondiuni.edu. in to directly visit on the official website of PU

Candidates must know that PU Provisional Select List 3 for PG programs will be displayed in an online format and candidates must download the list or take a hard copy of it for further references

Follow the steps to check PU Provisional Select List 3:

Step 1: Click on the link @pondiuni.edu.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link PU Provisional Select List 3 for PG programs

Step 3: The list will appear in an online format

Step 4: Candidates must read it carefully

Step 5: Candidates must download it or take a hard copy of it for further references

Candidates who had already paid the fees in one course in the first/second select list will now don’t have to make any further payment, for details candidates can send the mail @ support.cce@pondiuni.edu.in candidates must know that The mail for dis-continuance of the first course should be sent on or before 18.07.2019. Pondicherry University was established in 1985 by the Government of India, it has 50000 students and over 80 are affiliated.

