BFUHS will conduct the entrance test on August 4, there will be 200 multiple choice questions, each question will carry four marks, thus total marks will be 800. The duration of the paper will be of 3 hours. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

The PPBNET Admit Card for entrance test is now available on the website of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences(BFUHS) bfuhs.ac.in. It is an obligatory document without which candidates will not be allowed to appear in the examination. The PPBNET exam 2019 is going to take place on August 4, 2019 and the PPBNET 2019 result will be declared by the authority through its official website on August 5, 2019.

Steps to download Baba Farid University of Health Sciences(BFUHS) PPBNET Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences(BFUHS) – bfuhs.ac.in

Step 2: Now scroll down to the latest notices section

Step 3: Click on the download roll no. for BSc Nursing 2019

Step 4: Enter Reg.No. and Password

Step 5: Click on Download Admit Card link

Step 6: Take print for future reference.

Details Available on BFUHS PPBNET Admit Card 2019:

The details given in the admit card are as the name of the candidate, exam center name, center code, father’s name, mother’s name, gender, applicant roll number, examination name, time duration of the exam, exam date and time, candidate date of birth and essential instruction for the examination.

