PPSC Civil Judge prelims result 2019: The results and the final answer key for the Civil Judge prelims examination have been released by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). All the candidates who have appeared for the PPSC Civil Judge prelims examination can download the result and the final answer key by visiting the official website of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), ppsc.gov.in. All the candidates who will qualify the PPSC prelims examination will be required to appear for the PPSC Civil Judge main examination. Applications were invited for the recruitment to the post of Civil Judge by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 75 posts are to be filled. The shortlisting of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the preliminary examination, main examination and viva voce.

Steps to download PPSC Civil Judge prelims result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), ppsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Visit the advertisement section present on the home page.

Step 3: Tap the link saying RESULT OF PCSJB PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION FOR 75 POSTS OF CIVIL JUDGE JUNIOR DIVISION CUM JUDICIAL MAGISTRATE PRESENT ON THE HOME PAGE.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 5: The new page will contain 2 links including CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR MAINS UPDATES and FINAL ANSWER KEY UPDATES.

Step 6: Get a PDF of the desired document, answer key or the result.

Step 7: Download the results.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with for future reference.

