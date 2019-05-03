PPSC Recruitment 2019: The Punjab Public Service Commission has invited applications for 82 posts of sister tutor in the Department of Health and Family Welfare. All the interested and eligible candidates apply for the posts by visiting the official website of PPSC, ppsc.gov.in.

PPSC Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the post of sister tutor in the Department of Health and Family Welfare by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), ppsc.gov.in. The online registration for the same has been started and will end on May 24, 2019. The last date for submitting the application fee by using the print out of the system generated fee challan form is May 31, 2019. All the candidates who are going to apply for the post are required to possess a degree of Bachelor’s in Science in nursing.

Important dates for PPSC recruitment 2019:

Last date to apply online: May 24, 2019

Last date to deposit the online application fee by system generated fee challan form: May 31, 2019

Vacancy details:

Sister tutor: 82 vacancies

Eligibility criteria for PPSC recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification:

Candidates should possess a degree of bachelor in science in nursing from a recognised university.

Candidate should be registered with the Punjab Nursing Registration Council.

Age limit: The lower age limit for the recruitment is 18 years and the upper age limit for the same is 37 years.

Selection procedure:

Selection for the recruitment will be completely based on the basis of the competitive exam.

Pay scale for PPSC recruitment 2019:

The shortlisted candidates will be paid between the range of Rs 10,300 to 34,800 and additional grade pay of Rs 4,800.

How to apply for the PPSC recruitment 2019:

All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post of sister tutor by visiting the official website of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), ppsc.gov.in.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App