New regulations of the government say that PhD will be mandatory for recruitment of assistant professors in colleges, universities from the year 2021 onwards. Candidates having a PhD degree from top 500 universities according to the international rankings have been allowed to apply for assistant professors' posts.

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday announced that PhD degree will be mandatory for promotion or direct recruitment into assistant professor’s posts from the year 2021, as per reports in a leading daily. Apart from this, the new regulations has mandated one month of induction program for freshly appointed assistant professors in Universities, Colleges or any Higher Education Institutions.

The new regulations have also barred the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based appraisal replacing it with a simple evaluation grading system. Prakash Javadekar said that API, which was compulsory for college teachers, has been discarded so that they could concentrate on teaching students. The Minster stated, “Now college teachers would not have to mandatorily do research but will have to essentially concentrate and give better education to undergraduate students.”

According to the updated regulation, for direct recruitment in Universities, Colleges or Higher Education institution a candidate must have minimum master’s degree with NET or PhD degree. However, from 2021, it will be mandatory for candidates to have a PhD degree for applying to the posts of assistant professors at colleges. The new rule also says that promotions will be given to candidates only up to the level of Professors.

The candidates who aspire to become a professor and have a Ph.D Degree from top 500 Global ranking Universities/institutions will now be allowed to apply for the Assistant professor posts. International rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the Times Higher Education (THE) or the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai) will be considered for the posts, as per reports in a leading daily.

