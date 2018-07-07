The Union education minister Prakash Javadekar recently disclosed that competitive examinations sauch as NEET, UGC-NET, JEE, CMAT, etc will be conducted two times in a year.

Union education minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday, July 7, 2018 was quoted saying that competitive examinations like National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET), the National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, and Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) will be conducted by the examination conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA) twice a year.

The union minister at a press conference at Shashtri Bhawan in New Delhi while launching the NTA said that keeping the nature of the examination same only the mode of examination has been changed to digital. From now onwards, these examinations will be computer-based.

Javadekar said that the NTA has already started working and the exams will be conducted following the new guidelines from this year itself. He further said that the UGC-NET is going to be the first examination to be conducted during December by the NTA this year. The minister also stated that both NEET and JEE mains will be held two times in a year.

National Testing Agency to conduct NEET, JEE, UGC NET and CMAT exams from now on, the exams will be computer-based. The exams to be conducted on multiple dates. NEET & JEE exams to be conducted 2 times in a year, JEE in Jan & Apr & NEET in Feb and May: Union Minister P Javadekar pic.twitter.com/gJEOYmkk1Z — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2018

CBSE is the current nodal examination conducting body for NEET and JEE aspirants till date, which is set to change from the next examination to be held from December this year. Disclosing about the plans of conducting the exams, Javadekar further said that the exams will be held for a period of four to five days, in which two lakh students per day will appear for the computer-based examinations.

Moreover, the students who are not familiar with the computer-based test will be given a chance for mock tests before the examination to familiarise them with the new mode of examination.

