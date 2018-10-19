Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2018: The Prasar Bharati has invited applications for the post of Private Secretary. Interested candidates can check the official website and apply soon at - prasarbharati.gov.in.

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2018: The Prasar Bharati has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of candidates for the post of Private Secretary through its official website. Candidates who are interested to apply for the post can check the eligibility criteria and other necessary details by logging into the official website – prasarbharati.gov.in. According to reports, this recruitment is going to be conducted to fill 12 Private Secretary posts on deputation basis.

According to reports, the last date for submission of applications through the prescribed format has been scheduled for November 8, 2018. Candidates should note that they must fulfil the eligibility criteria for applying to the post. Candidates must also note that selected candidates for the vacant positions will be appointed for New Delhi office.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must have worked as officers under the central government or autonomous organizations following the rules and regulations of the central government.

As per reports, the candidates must have served for three years under the pay band-2 (9300-34800 + 4600/) – on regular basis and must have experience as a Private Secretary or Personal Assistant.

or

Candidates having eight years of experience under the pay band-2 (9300-34800 + 4200/) and having experience as Private Secretary or Personal Assistant are also eligible to apply for the

Age limit:

As per the notification, applicants must not be more than 56 years of age as on the last date for submission of applications i.e. on November 8, 2018.

How to apply for the Private Secretary posts?

All those candidates who are eligible and interested to apply for the post must apply in the prescribed format along with supporting documents through proper channel. Updated certified scanned copies and Annual Confidential Report (APAR/CR Dossier) of the past five years are also needed to be attached with the applications. For further details regarding the post, candidates may visit the official website of the organisation.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More