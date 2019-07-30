Prasar Bharati recruitment 2019: Prasar Bharati has invited candidates to apply for the post of Marketing Executive, Marketing Executive Gr-I, Marketing Executive (SMC - AIR) and Marketing Executive Gr. I (SMC - AIR). Total 60 posts are vacant and interested candidates should apply before August 6, 2019.

Prasar Bharati recruitment 2019: Prasar Bharati has announced vacancies for Marketing Executive and Marketing Executive Gr-I posts for various stations across the country. The post will be available on a contract basis. Interested candidates can apply for the post online through official email id. The last date announced to apply for the Marketing Executive and Marketing Executive Gr-I is August 6, 2019. The candidates can should eligible for the post must apply before the last date and check the important details on the official website prasarbharati.gov.in.

Prasar Bharati has invited applications for 39 posts in Marketing Executive (DDK), Marketing Executive Gr. I (DDK), Marketing Executive (SMC – AIR), Marketing Executive Gr. I (SMC – AIR). A total of 60 seats are vacant candidates who are interested can mail them directly for the required post.

The basic education qualification for the required post is an MBA or PG Diploma in Marketing from a renowned institute. The experience depends on the post you select. For more detailed information go on the official website. The age of the candidate should be maximum 35 years for all posts. The selection process of the candidate for the required post will be done on the basis of their interview performance. The interview will be organised by the selection body and they will be responsible for the results as well.

Candidates who want to appear for the interview can apply through the format given on the official website or email them on the concerned email id with essential documents attached to it. It should be noted that the last date of applying for the post is 6 August 2019.

Prasar Bharati will recruit candidates for 60 posts which includes:

Marketing Executive (SMC – AIR)- 20 Posts

Marketing Executive Gr. I (SMC – AIR)-08 Posts

Marketing Executive (DDK)- 22 Posts

Marketing Executive Gr. I (DDK)- 10 Posts

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App