Prasar Bharti New Delhi recruitment 2019: Applications invited for post-production assistant post, check details here

Prasar Bharti New Delhi recruitment 2019: Prasar Bharti New Delhi has released the notification for the vacancies in the posts of Post Production Assistant. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply for the job by visiting the official website of Prasar Bharti. Candidates should apply on or before September 20, 2019.

Prasar Bharti New Delhi recruitment 2019: Important dates

The application process starts on September 6, 2019
The application process ends on: September 20, 2019

Prasar Bharti New Delhi recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Post Production Assistant: A total of seven jobs available

Prasar Bharti New Delhi recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Post Production Assistant:
Candidate must have qualified 10+2 from a recognized board
Candidate must have graduate degree/ PG Diploma in film and video editing from a considered institute or university.
Candidate must have at least 2 years of field experience in the sector of film and video editing

Prasar Bharti New Delhi recruitment 2019: Required documents

Candidates must attest these documents along with the application form.

Proof of Date of Birth
Minimum educational qualification
Address proof
Professional qualification
Experience certificate

Prasar Bharti New Delhi recruitment 2019: How to apply for the job

Candidate should find the form with the official notification take a print out of that and fill all the required information and attest the essential documents that are mentioned above.

Candidates can apply for the job through the prescribed format by filling the application form attested with all the required documents Deputy Director (HR), DD News, Room No. 413, 4th Floor, Doordarshan Bhawan, Tower-B, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi – 110001.
Candidate can also walk-in and submit their application form on the Reception Counter of DD News (Doordarshan Bhawan).

Here is the direct link of the official notification and application form

 

 

 

