Candidates can now download Admit Card for the preliminary examination 2018 for SBI Junior Associate on the official SBI site www.sbi.co.in/careers. The information of the examination and tips for how to score good marks will be released along with the booklet online.

The preliminary examination for the recruitment of Junior Associates (customer support and sales) in clerical cadre will soon be conducted by The State Bank of India (SBI). March 1 is expected to be the release date of admit card by the Bank. SBI Junior Associates’ Exam 2018 will be held in March/April, according to information published in the notification. It is important to go through all the tips to prepare well for the exam. In order to score good marks in the examination, take time to adopt the correct and appropriate methodology of tackling the questions.

An informative booklet will be released from the bank that will contain information about the examination. It is better that candidates prepare according to the information regarding various aspects of the online examination that will be conducted in a local language. Questions will carry 100 marks and will be divided into three sections — English Language that will be of 30 marks, numerical ability and reasoning ability both of 35 marks each. The question paper will be held for the one-hour duration where each section will last for 2 hours.

It is important that the candidates are aware of the provisional list that will be considered according to the marks obtained in the main examination. Make sure the ones planning to appear for the exam are constantly checking SBI website for more details and latest updates you can visit the official site www.sbi.co.in/careers.

Here is how to download the admit card:

Step 1. Log on to the official website of the bank

Step 2. Click on the career option

Step 3. Click on the link reading SBI clerk prelims admit card

Step 4. Fill your roll number, registration number

Step 5. Submit

Step 6. Your admit card will appear on the screen

Step 7. Take a print copy of your admit card. Bank will not send any hard copy of the admit card

