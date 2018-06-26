The BSEB declared the Class 10 results today, June 26, at around 4:30pm. The Class 10 results 2018 were declared on the official website of the Bihar Board at biharboard.ac.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Prerna Raj has topped the Bihar Board Class 10 examination in 2018.

Prerna Raj has topped the Bihar Board Class 10 examination with 457/500 marks. The BSEB declared the Class 10 results today, June 26, at around 4:30pm. The Class 10 results 2018 were declared on the official website of the Bihar Board at biharboard.ac.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The students who appeared from the BSEB Class 10 can check their results through the official website. Besides the main site, the Bihar Board Class 10 result 2018 are also available on the other sites including indiaresults.com, examresults.net, results.gov.in and bihar.indiaresults.com. Prerna Raj belongs to Jamui, Bihar. She has topped the Class 10 examination with 91.4%.

Over 17,58,795 students appeared for Class 10th Bihar Board examination this year. from those who have appeared for the Class 10 examination, around 12,11,617 (68.8%) students have cleared the exam including 6,68,505 boys and 5,44,112 girls. In the topper’s list, Pragya and Shikha are the second toppers both having 454 marks. The Class 10 Examination was held from February 21 to 28, 2018. Most of the students must be facing some issues to check their result following the high traffic on the website.

