PRSU 2020: The timetable for the Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University Exam has been uploaded by the Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University in Chhattisgarh on its official website, www.prsu.ac.in.

The timetable for the Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University Exam has been uploaded by the Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University in Chhattisgarh on its official website, www.prsu.ac.in. The University is conducting the annual examination. Candidates for the exam will be able to find precise details in the timetable such as the date of the exam and timings for each subject. Any aspirants need to apply for the exam before the date given by the University.

Candidates should be punctual during the exam and arrive on the date and time given in the timetable. The exam will not be held again for candidates who missed it for whatever reason. Candidates need to follow the guidelines issued by the University and not use unscrupulous means to gain better marks. Candidates found in unethical practices will be marked under Unfair Means Cases (UFM) and their name struck off from the Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University exam.

Follow the given steps to view the timetable for the Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University Exam:

1. Go to the online portal of the University, www.prsu.ac.in.

2. Select the exam option on the landing page.

3. Open the Exam Time Table and click on Annual/Semester/Supplementary Exam.

4. Find the hyperlink with the exam name on the new page you are redirected to and select it.

5. The Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University Exam timetable will be displayed on your screen. It may be downloaded as well.

Also read: NEET Result 2020 Date (Soon) @ ntaneet.nic.in: Check important dates, score card, qualifying criteria

Also read: FMGE 2020 result released: Know how to check result @nbe.edu.in

Note: The website is prone to slow loading time and constant crashes due to the heavy traffic currently faced by it. As such, it is suggested that candidates quickly find and download the timetable as they may be logged out.

Also read: BITS Admissions 2020: Know how to download BITSAT admit card @bitsadmission.com