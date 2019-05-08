PSEB 10th Result 2019 declared: The results of the class 10th has been declared by the Punjab board PSEB on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 @ pseb.ac.in. Those who had appeared in the examination can check their results through the official website after 6 pm. It was declared in Mohali through a press conference at 11:30 am.

PSEB 10th Result 2019 @ pseb.ac.in:The Punjab board PSEB has declared the Class 10th examination on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 @ pseb.ac.in. Students who appeared in the examination can check their results through the official website after 6 pm through the official website. It was declared in Mohali through a press conference at 11:30 am. The pass percentage of the class 10th is 85.8 per cent. This year, 59.47 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, an increase of 2 per cent from the last year which was around 57 per cent.

Over 8 lakh students had appeared for the Punjab board exams. Around 4.5 lakh had appeared for class 10, out of the total number of students. Nearly, 3.5 lakh students had appeared for class 12 exams. However, a detailed information will be released at the time of result declaration. In 2018, around 4.6 lakh students registered for the class 10th exam.

Here is the toppers’ list

Neha Verma Teja Singh Samundri sr secondary school from Ludhiana tops with 99.54%

while Gurpreet Singh of Ludhiana had secured the second position the exams after securing 98 per cent. Nandini Mahajan scores 100% under sports category.

PSEB Class 10th result 2019: How to check once it is released

Step 1: Go to the official website- pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Students can check the result on other website also like indiareuslts.com. Meanwhile, the class 12 th results are expected to be declared on May 15, 2019.

PSEB revaluation process

The Punjab Board will soon declare the re-evaluation of the Class 10 answer sheets dates and procedure. While the re-evaluation of the Class 12 answer sheets have already been started by the board. The last date to submit the applications by May 11 for a fee of Rs 500 per subject.

