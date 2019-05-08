PSEB 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Punjab School Board of Education (PSEB) is going to declare the PSEB 10th Result 2019 on its official website today. Candidates can check results on pseb.ac.in, indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

PSEB 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Punjab School Board of Education (PSEB) is all set to announce the Class 10th results today, May 8 on pseb.ac.in. The results will be announced at a press conference. According to reports earlier, the results had been scheduled to be declared today. Candidates who have appeared in the PSEB 10th Board examination are advised to check the official website of the Board to avail the Punjab Board PSEB 10th results 2019. The results will be released online on pseb.ac.in and other websites like on examresults.net, indiaresults.com, after the formal announcement of the PSEB 10th results 2019 at the press conference.

It has been reported that the results would be declared at 11:30 AM today. However, the results are likely to be announced anytime soon. Hence students who are eagerly waiting for the results must keep an eye on the Board’s official website.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Board 12th Results 2019 are expected to be declared by the end of this week. The PSEB 12th Result 2019 will also be available for download after it is declared officially on the website.

This year, above 3 lakh candidates have written in the PSEB 10th Board examination 2019 who are awaiting the results. Candidates must note that the mark sheet of the results will not be distributed at the Board office. After the declaration of the results, students can collect the mark sheets from their respective schools and colleges.

Board is going to announce the results at 11:30 along with the merit list. Students who have appeared can check the results on the official website – http://www.pseb.ac.in/ of the Board and also on other third-party websites of the PSEB.

Punjab Board 10th Exam 2019 was conducted for the students enrolled in 2018-19 session. Results after declaration by the Board will be available for download however, the original mark sheets will be available only in the schools and colleges of the students.

