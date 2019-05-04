PSEB 10th Result 2019: Punjab Board is likely to declare its Class 10 results in mid-May. The expected date is May 15 and the students are eagerly waiting for the results to release. The results will be available on the official website of the Punjab School Education Board that is pseb.ac.in. The Punjab board organised the class 10 examinations from March 15 to April 2, 2019.

PSEB 10th Result 2019: After CBSE and other boards have started releasing their results, its time for Punjab Board. The Punjab Board Class 10 results or the PSEB 10th result 2019 is likely to be declared by May 15 by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The results will be available on the official website of the Punjab School Education Board that is pseb.ac.in. Although, the board has not given any official notification regarding it, but it is expected to release in the mid-May. The students who appeared for the examination should keep their admit cards handy and check the official website regularly.

Students have been eagerly waiting for the results and they are advised to keep their admit cards and important details close so that they can check their scores quickly once the result is out. The admit card carries all the crucial details that might be needed to log in to see the results. The details could be roll numbers of exam centres. The students should keep a track of the official website and check the notifications daily. The websites to refer are examsresult.net or indiaresults.in.

Here are the easy ways to check PSEB 10th Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab School Education Board @ pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Find and click on the link which says Punjab class 10 board exam results 2019.

Step 3: Provide the required credentials to log in.

Step 4: Click on the submit button and the result will flash on the screen.

Step 5: Now you can easily download the PSEB 10th Result 2019 and take a printout for further use.

The students who sat for the Punjab Board should remember that they have to collect the original marksheet from the school premises only. This is important as they will be asked to submit the original marksheet of Punjab Board Class 10 and provide a passing certificate if they apply for different courses in future.

