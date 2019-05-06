PSEB 10th Result 2019: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the PSEB Class 10 Result 2019 on May 15, 2019. Students who appeared for the PSEB Board Result 2019 Class 10 can visit the official website of PSEB i.e. pseb.ac.in to check and download the PSEB Result for future reference.

PSEB 10th Result 2019 @ pseb.ac.in: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to release the Punjab Board Class 10 results or the PSEB 10th result 2019 on May 15, this year. Students who appeared for the PSEB board 019 exams are advised to keep an eye on the official website of PSEB i.e. pseb.ac.in for results related updates. Well, the release date of PSEB Class X Result 2019 is speculation as the Punjab Education Board has not confirmed the official releasing date on the website. Despite the result date related confusion, all the candidates who appeared for the exams must keep their admit card ready to check the result once it is declared.

This year, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted the PSEB Class 10 exams from March 15 to April 2, 2019. Students who appeared for the PSEB exams for 2018 to 2019 batch can also check the Punjab Board Results 2019 on the alternative websites that are examsresult.net or indiaresults.in. Also, candidates are advised to keep their admit card or hall ticket ready before checking the result.

Steps to check the PSEB Class 10 Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab School Education Board i.e. pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads PSEB 10th Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and center number.

Step 4: Submit the information.

Step 5: Your PSEB Class 10 Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the PSEB Class 10 Result 2019 for future reference.

Websites to check PSEB Class 10 Result 2019:

Although, the Punjab Board will release the result with scores but students who appeared for the PSEB Class 10 exam will have to collect their respective PSEB Class 10 Result 2019 original mark sheet from their school. The migration certificate, provisional certificate along with school leaving certificate will also be given by the school.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App