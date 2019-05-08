PSEB 10th Result 2019: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will be releasing the PSEB Class 10 Result today i.e. May 8 at 11:30 AM. All the students are advised to keep checking the website of PSEB i.e. pseb.ac.in for updates. Given below is the list of websites to check and download the PSEB Secondary Board Result 2019.

PSEB 10th Result 2019 @ pseb.ac.in: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will be releasing the PSEB 10th Result for 2018-2019 batch on the official website of PSEB i.e. pseb.ac.in. Over 3.80 lakh students who appeared for the PSEB Secondary Board 2019 examinations which were held in the month of March are advised to keep checking the mentioned above website of the Punjab Education Board for updates. Also, if you are not able to access the official website, you can opt for SMS mode which will help you check the PSEB Board Result 2019 on your mobile phone.

List of websites to check and download PSEB Class XII Result 2019:

Steps to check and download the PSEB 10th Result 2019 via websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PSEB i.e. pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that says Matriculation Examination Result March 2019.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, name, mobile number and email address.

Step 4: Submit credentials.

Step 5: Your Class 10th Matric Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your scorecard for future reference.

If students are unable to access the mentioned above websites for their PSEB Board Results 2019, they can get the PSEB Matric Result 2019 on their mobile phones via SMS mode. Mentioned below is the list of text along with the different Telecommunications companies.

Pb12 space <roll number> to BSNL (56505),

Pb12 space <roll number> to Vodafone (56730)

Pb12 space <roll number> to Airtel (543212222)

Pb12 space <roll number> to Idea (55456)

Pb12 space <roll number> to Tata GSM (51234)

Note: No mentioned above website or SMS number will release your original mark sheet. Students who appeared for the examination and cleared the PSEB Secondary Board Result will have to visit their school to collect the original certificate. Also candidates, who failed to clear Punjab Class 10th Result 2019 can start preparing for the re-test once the Re-Test/ Supplementary date is released by the Punjab Education Board on its official website.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App