PSEB 10th Result 2019 @ pseb.ac.in: is The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared PSEB 10th Result for 2018-2019 batch on the official website of PSEB i.e. pseb.ac.in. Students who appeared for the Punjab Matriculation 2019 Exam are advised to calmly wait for the result that will be announced at 11:30 AM today i.e. Wednesday, May 8. The Punjab School Education Board has released the official notification confirming the release date and time of Class 10th Result 2019 PSEB. Also, check and download your result from punjab.indiaresults.com, results.gov.in or examresults.net.

The Punjab School Education Board will not only release the result on its official website that is pseb.ac.in but will release the entire merit list on the official press conference by the PSEB Chairman Office. Moreover, the PSEB spokesperson Ravinder Vasu has confirmed that the Punjab School Education Board will not declare the PSEB 12th Result 2019 before May 15, this year.

Steps to check the PSEB Class 10th Result 2019 via the website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab School Education Board i.e. pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Matriculation Examination Result March 2019.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, email id, name and mobile number.

Step 4: Submit the mentioned above details.

Step 5: Your Punjab Class 10th Matric Result 2019 will appear on your screens.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your PSEB Matric Result 2019 for future reference.

Note: Each and every student will have to collect their original mark sheets from schools. Your school will provide the mark sheet and other important Class 10th related documents.

Take a look at the list of websites to check and download the PSEB Class 10th Result 2019:

Take a look at the list of Telecommunications companies to receive the PSEB Class 10th Result 2019 on the mobile phone:

Pb12 space <roll number> to BSNL (56505),

Pb12 space <roll number> to Vodafone (56730)

Pb12 space <roll number> to Airtel (543212222)

Pb12 space <roll number> to Idea (55456)

Pb12 space <roll number> to Tata GSM (51234)

