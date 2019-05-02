PSEB 12th Result 2019: According to the report, the Punjab School of Education board will release the Class 12 examination result in the next week. The students appeared for the examination can check the result through the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

PSEB 12th Result 2019: Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) will announce the Class 12th result in the next week, reports said. Though the Board has not fixed any date for the declaration of PSEB 12th Result 2019. But it is highly expected the same will be released next week. Class 12th results will be declared on the official website at pseb.ac.in.

Candidates do not need to give ear to rumours which often has been witnessed before the announcement of results. They are advised to check the PSEB website for all the updates.

Check steps to download PSEB 12th Result 2019:

•Candidates need to visit the PSEB website at pseb.ac.in.

• On the home page, click on the result link

• Enter required credentials including roll number

• The result will appear on the screen

• Download the same and take a print out for further use

All the candidates will be provided with marks sheets once PSEB issues them. Students need to visit their respective schools and collect their scorecards.

According to reports, a total of 3.5 lakh students sat for the examination. The examination was held from March 1 to April 22. In 2018, as many as 300417 students had appeared in the Class 12th exam out of which 198199 students cleared the examination. The pass percentage stood over 65.

About PSEB

PSEB was established in 1969 with its headquarters in Mohali, Chandigarh. PSEB regulates the education system up to Class 12th in Punjab. The Board is headed by a chairman who keeps changing after three years. The chairman reports to the Secretary of School Education in the Government of Punjab.

