Punjab School Education Board, PSEB has hinted that the Class 10 Matric Results 2018 will be released in the first week of May. The announcement dates have been reported to be May 1 and May 2. The Class 10 Matric examination was conducted from March 12 to March 31, this year.

The Punjab School Education Board, PSEB is likely to release the Class 10 Matric Results 2018 on May 1or by May 2, 2018, as per reports in a leading daily. Reportedly, the board has given a hint that the results would be out by next week on their official website pseb.ac.in. Students can check their results online as soon as their results are out on the board’s official website. The Class 10 Matric examination was conducted from March 12 to March 31, 2018.

Moreover, the PSEB results for Class 12 which was supposed to be announced on April 28 was released on the official website of the board on April 23 by the board. Meanwhile, the students will be notified regarding the announcements of the results on through the official website of PSEB, students must be alert and check the website frequently for their results.

Students can follow these steps to check their results online as soon as it releases:

Log on to the official website of PSEB, i.e. pseb.ac.in Look for the link that says, “PSEB Class 10 Results 2018” Click on the link Students will be directed to the result page Now enter details like Name and Roll Number Your result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a print out of the same

Last year, the PSEB 10th class result was announced on May 22, however, this year the results are expected to be released quite early. Reports say that around 4.5 lakh students, who had appeared for the examination are waiting for the announcement of the result.

