The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to declare the results shortly and students can avail their results online at www.pseb.ac.in. The dates have not yet been announced by the Board however, students should keep their roll numbers handy to check their results as soon as it is out.

The Punjab School Education Board or PSEB will be announcing the 2018 Class 10 PSEB Matriculation and PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Examination results very soon.The date of the declaration of results is however yet unknown, students can check their results online. As per latest reports, the results will be declared on the official website of the PSEB i.e. www.pseb.ac.in. reports say that the results will also be available on another website examresults.net.

Moreover, the students who had appeared for the examinations should keep their admit cards handy as the Roll Numbers will be required at the time of checking their result. According to the official website of PSEB,”As of yet, the declaration schedule is not fixed. We will update this page as soon as the date/time is decided.” Meanwhile, the 10th standard examination of PSEB was held from the 12th day of March till March 31 this year, while the Class 12 examination was held from February 28 to March 24th this year.

To check the results online students need to follow the steps given below:

Visit the Punjab Board’s official website- pseb.ac.in. Now, on the homepage, click on the results tab There will be two options, one for Class 10 results and the other for Class 12 results, click on the desired link Now enter your Roll Number, name and any other necessary details required and submit Your result will be displayed on the screen Now save the copy of the result and take a print out for your future reference

Meanwhile, the pass percentage of last year under the PSEB was 57.50% for Class 10 and 62.36% for PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary exam.

