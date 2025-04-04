PSEB 8th Class Result 2025 Declared Today At pseb.ac.in – Check Scores With Roll Number And Name

PSEB has released the Class 8 result 2025 today, April 4. Students can check their marks at pseb.ac.in using roll number and name. Original marksheets via schools.

In a major update for students and parents, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially declared the PSEB Class 8 Result 2025 today, April 4. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their marks online at the board’s official website – pseb.ac.in.

The result is available through a simple login process where students need to enter their roll number and name in the result portal. However, it is important to note that the scorecard displayed online is provisional, and students must collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools.

Exam Dates and Timings

The PSEB Class 8 board exams 2025 were held between 19 February and 7 March, conducted in a single shift each day — from 11:00 AM to 2:15 PM. Approximately 3 lakh students participated in the examinations across various districts in Punjab.

How to Check PSEB 8th Result 2025 Online

Students can easily check their PSEB 8th Result 2025 by following these steps:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Visit the official website: pseb.ac.in Click on the link that reads “PSEB 8th Result 2025” Enter your roll number and name Click on the ‘Submit’ button Your result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a printout for reference

Alternatively, students can also use the direct link provided on the homepage of the PSEB website to access the result page.

Details to Check on the Marksheet

Once the online marksheet is downloaded, students must carefully verify all the academic and personal information printed on it. The following details should be reviewed:

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Date of Birth

Father’s and Mother’s Name

Class and Board Name

School Name and District

Category

If any error is found in the result or personal details, students are advised to immediately contact their school authorities for necessary corrections.

Important Note for Students and Parents

While the result is available digitally, students must remember that the digital version is not the final mark sheet. The original document, bearing the official seal and signature, will be issued by the schools shortly. These documents are essential for future admissions and record purposes.