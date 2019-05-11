PSEB Class 12 result 2019 LIVE: Punjab Board exam result will be declared today at 11 am @ pseb.ac.in. How to download PSEB Class 12 result 2019, steps to download Punjab Board result 2019, websites to download PSEB result 2019 all details are mentioned below.

PSEB Class 12 results 2019 @ pseb.ac.in:

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to declare the PSEB Class 12 results 2019. According to the official announcement, the results will be announced on May 11, i.e. today at around 11 am. The Punjab Board will share the PSEB Class 12 results 2019 on its official website @ pseb.ac.in. The result will also be available on the alternative websites — examresults.net, indiaresults.com and Results.gov.in.

The information about the date and time of PSEB Class 12 result 2019 declaration was shared by PSEB PRO Raminderjit Singh. He informed media that the Punjab board will share the PSEB Class 12 result 2019 for all streams (Science, Commerce, and Arts) on Saturday, May 11. He added that results will be declared through a press conference by Punjab Board officials at 11:30 am.

As per the data shared by Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), more than 8 lakh students enrolled for the board examination this year, out of which 3.5 lakh had appeared for the PSEB Class 12 exams 2019. The students who appeared for the PSEB Class 12 exams 2019 can check and download their PSEB Class 12 result 2019 by simply following the steps mentioned below.

PSEB Class 12 results 2019: Steps to download result

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) @ pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads results

Step 3: A new window will pop now.

Step 4: Enter the candidate details required like registration number, date of birth etc.

Step 5: Verify the details and hit the submit button

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and save the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

Here are the LIVE updates of the Punjab School Education Board/ PSEB Class 12 results 2019:

The students who have been waiting eagerly for the Punjab Board result, can check and download their PSEB Class 12 result 2019 from the official website @ pseb.ac.in by simply following the steps mentioned above. The PSEB Class 12 result 2019 will also be available on the alternative websites — examresults.net, indiaresults.com and Results.gov.in.

It’s a big day for more than 3 lakh students enrolled with Punjab School Education Board as the PSEB will announce the PSEB Class 12 result 2019 today. As per the reports, the PSEB class 12 result 2019 will be announced at around 11 am. The students can find their result, once released, on Punjab Board’s official website @ pseb.ac.in.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App