Punjab State Education Board (PSEB)on Tuesday cancelled the Class 12 Mathematics after the reports of its alleged leak surfaced online. After confirming the reports, PSEB secretary Hargunjit Kaur confirmed that the board has cancelled the Class 12 Mathematics board exam. Earlier, the board has directed the concerned district education officers (DEOs) to print new question papers and distribute those among students. The teachers who were on the duty during the exam were also asked to collect the new question papers for the students appearing for the Class 12 mathematics exam.

After all the confusion, the board eventually decided to cancel the paper which was later confirmed by the secretary Hargunit Kaur. “Yes, we have cancelled the exam,” Kaur said. The exam was scheduled for Tuesday from 2pm to 5pm. The Class 12 mathematics exam has now scheduled for March 31 from 2pm to 5pm. Every year, PSEB organises Class 10 and Class 12 examination in the state. This year, the Class 10 examinations have commenced from March 12 and will continue till March 31. Class 12 exams were started from February 28 and were scheduled to end on March 24, which has now rescheduled for March 31.

A few days back, PSEB has ordered the re-examination of students from eight Taran Taran schools after an invigilation team detected mass copying during a Class 12 examination. The board has started the process of cancelling affiliation of 6 schools in the district. The process started after the board came across the reports of taking money to pass students under Open School Scheme.

