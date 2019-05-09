PSEB class 10 result 2019 @pseb.ac.in: The class 10 result was announced yesterday, but the official website made the result available online late last night. Those students who haven't checked their results yet can download it from the official website as the result link has been activated.

PSEB class 10 result 2019 @pseb.ac.in: Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) declared the class 10 result for the academic session 2018-19 on Wednesday i.e. May 8, 2019. Though the announcement was made on Wednesday, the result has been available on the official website since late last night. Students who haven’t checked their result an check their result on the official website pseb.ac.in. The pass percentage for this year is 85.56 per cent which is almost 30 per cent increase in the pass percentage than last year. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 57.50.

This year a total of 2,71,554 appeared for the examination. Neha Verma from Teja Singh Sutantar Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana topped the secondary examination with 99.54 per cent marks. Meanwhile, the class 12 result is awaited for the academic session 2018-19, the board is expected to announce by the weekend, say reports.

PSEB class 10 result 2019 @pseb.ac.in: How to check

Go to the official website pseb.ac.in Click the link that reads ‘download result link’ Enter registration number, roll number The result will be displayed on the screen Download the result, save it and take a print out for future reference

Over 8 lakh students appeared for the Punjab board exams. Out of the total, nearly 4.5 lakh had appeared for class 10 and over 3.5 lakh sat for the class12 exams. Last year nearly 4.6 lakh students had registered for the class 10 exam.

PSEB class 10 result 2019 @pseb.ac.in: Other websites to check

indiaresults.com examresults.net result.nic.in

As many as 18,006 students appeared for the board this year, out of which 15,473 passed the examination. The second position has been shared among three students i.e. Harpreet Kaur, Simran and Karan who have secured 636 marks, therefore managing 97.85 per cent.

While the third spot has been managed by Karamjeet Singh of Baba Zorawar Singh Baba, Fateh Singh Public high School Khijrabaad and Amandeep Kaur of Government Senior Secondary School in Bakarpur village. There are about seven students who have made it to the merit list of 327 students securing 97 per cent and even more than that.

