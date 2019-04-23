PSEB class 10th, 12th result 2019: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the results of class 10th and 12th by May 15, 2019. As per the official website of PSEB, the board is likely to declare the 12th exam result before announcing the result of 10th exam. Students can check their results on the official website - pseb.in.ac.

PSEB class 10th, 12th result 2019: Punjab board will be declaring the class 10th and 12th Board results within May 15, 2019, according to reports. Previously, it was expected that the Board will be announcing the Matric and Intermediate results by the end of April. However, now it has been learned that the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has told media that the 12th board results will be out before the result of class 10. The students waiting for their results can check the official website of Punjab board – pseb.ac.in or indiaresult.com to download the same.

Last year, the total number of students that appeared in the class 10th final examination under Punjab board were reportedly 4.6 lakhs and the total number of students that appeared for class 12th exams were over 3 lakhs. As per the official website of Punjab Board, the total number of students appearing in the Punjab board exam 2019 are calculated to be over 8 lakhs. Approximately, 4.5 lakh students had appeared for class 10th exams and 3.5 lakh students had appeared for class 12th exams this year.

Steps to check and download 10th and 12th board results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link indicating, ‘PSEB 10th Result 2019’ or ‘PSEB 12th Result 2019’.

Step 3: Enter your name and roll number.

Step 4: Click to submit button.

Step 5: Your desired result will appear.

Step 6: download your result for future reference.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage in the class 10th exams was 59.47% and for class 12th it was 65.97%. The 10th board exams were started from March 15 to April 2, 2019, and the 12th Punjab board exams started from March 1 to March 29, 2019. This year, students need to score 35% in each subject to clear the board exam.

About PSEB:

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) was founded in 1969 under a legislative act of the Government of Punjab. The headquarter of the board is situated in Mohali near Chandigarh. The current chairman of the PSEB is Dr Tejinder Kaur Dhaliwal.

