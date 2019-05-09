PSEB Class 12 Result 2019: Punjab Board is all set to declare the Class 12th result 2019 @ pseb.ac.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, Results.gov.in. The PSEB Class 12 Result 2019 will be announced on May 15 and candidates can download it by following the steps mentioned below.

PSEB Class 12 Result 2019 @ pseb.ac.in: Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) is all set to declare the Class 12th result 2019. According to the reports, the PSEB Class 12 Result 2019 will be announced on Punjab Board’s official website @ pseb.ac.in. Although the board has not announced any specific date for the declaration of PSEB 12th Result 2019, the speculations say that it will be announced on May 15. The candidates who appeared for the PSEB Class 12 result 2019 can visit the official website @ pseb.ac.in or on alternative websites @ examresults.net, indiaresults.com and Results.gov.in.

The reports say around 3 lakh candidates had appeared for the Punjab Board Class 12 examinations 2019, which were held from February- March 2019. Last year, 3,00,417 candidates had appeared for the PSEB Class 12 exam 2019 and the number of students passed was 1,98,199. The overall pass percentage was 65.97 per cent.

The students who appeared for the Class 12 examination can check and download their result by simply following the steps mentioned below.

PSEB Class 12 result 2019: Steps to download result once released

Step 1: Visit the official site of Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) @ pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, Click on the result link

Step 3: Submit the candidate details required

Step 4: Hit the submit button.

Step 5: PSEB Class 12 result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check, download and save the result or take a print out for future reference.

The Punjab Board on Wednesday declared the PSEB Class 10 Result 2019. The Class 10 results were shared by Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) on its official website— pseb.ac.in and Neha Verma topped the examination board with 99.54%.

PSEB 12th Result 2019 date has not been confirmed by the board as yet, while sources have reported that Punjab Board will make the official announcement of result declaration date and time soon. If the speculations are to be believed, PSEB will release the Class 12 Result by May 15 @ pseb.ac.in

