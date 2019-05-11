PSEB Class 12 result 2019 out: Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) has finally announced the results for Punjab 12th Result 2019 at pseb.ac.in. The students should note that the Punjab Board will release results on the official websites only and the students can rely on pseb.ac.in to check the results anytime. Well, now that the results have been declared by the board, here are easy and simple ways to check it!

PSEB Class 12 result 2019 out at pseb.ac.in : Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) has finally announced the results for Punjab 12th Result 2019 at pseb.ac.in. As per the earlier notification, the result got released on May 11, 2019, at 11 AM and now it is available on the official websites. The students who appeared for the Class 12 examinations under Punajb Board are now advised to check their scorecards on the official websites. PSEB had organized the Class 12 examinations in the month of March which ended in the month of April. Until then, there was no announcement regarding the date of results. The result are also available on the alternative websites — examresults.net, indiaresults.com and Results.gov.in.

The students who had put a lot of hard work have come out with flying colors. Class 12th examination results are a crucial part of a student’s career as it helps in deciding their path for higher studies and blooms their career. Well, now that the results have been declared by the board, here are easy and simple ways to check it!

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab Board that is pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Now, find and click on the link that says Results.

Step 3: Now, find and click on the link that says Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination Result 2019

Step 4: Provide the required credentials to log in including your roll number or Name.

Step 5: The PSEB Class 12 Result 2019 will flash on your screen now.

Step 6: Download the result for further use and take a print out of it.

The students should note that the Punjab Board will release results on the official websites only and the students can rely on pseb.ac.in to check the results anytime. If the websites get stuck because of high traffic, there is no need to panic as the problem will be resolved in minutes.

As an important note, the students should remember that they have to score at least 35 out of 100 marks in all the subjects to pass the PSEB class 12th examination.

