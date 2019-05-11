PSEB Class 12 result 2019: Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) is soon going to announce the results for Class 12 today @ pseb.ac.in. Scheduled to release on May 11, 2019, at 11 AM, the results will be available on the official websites of Punjab Board. As the results are going to be out any moment now, we have listed the websites you can rely on to check your Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2019!

PSEB Class 12 result 2019: Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) is soon going to announce the results for Class 12 today @ pseb.ac.in. Scheduled to release on May 11, 2019, at 11 AM, the results will be available on the official websites of Punjab Board. The students who appeared for the plus two examinations of Punjab Board are eagerly waiting for their scorecards to release. PSEb organized the Class 12th examinations from March 1 to April 1 but the result date was not made official since then. The Class 12 results are regarded as a crucial scorecard because it helps in deciding to choose the career of a student. The first stair of higher education is plus two exams and thus the students should pay extra attention to it.

The students will be able to check their scores from the official website of Punjab Board as well as few other pages. To save you from the chaos, we have listed here all the important dates that a Punjab Board Plus Two student should keep in mind!

Punjab Board Class 12 Exam Date– March 1 to April 1, 2019

PSEB Class 12 Result 2019 Date– May 11, 2019 (11:30 AM)

As the results are going to be out any moment now, we have listed the websites you can rely on to check your Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2019!

pseb.ac.in

punjab12.jagranjosh.com

The students are advised to avoid any last moment confusion and keep their admit cards ready and safe. Keeping the hall tickets near will help you check your results quickly as it has all the details that you need to log in before checking the result. The candidates who are waiting for the result should also note that the result will be declared using the online mode and they can also check their scores online only. The board will not send out the scorecards to each and every student individually.

