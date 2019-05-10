PSEB Class 12 result 2019 to be released tomorrow: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the results of Class 12 examinations on Saturday, May 11, 2019; @ pseb.ac.in, reports said.

PSEB Class 12 result 2019 to be released tomorrow: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the results of Class 12 examinations on Saturday, May 11, 2019; @ pseb.ac.in, reports said. Earlier, it was reported that the board will be releasing the Class 12 Result 2019 on May 15, however, a report in Indian Express quoted PSEB PRO Raminderjit Singh saying that the PSEB Class 12 result 2019 will be announced on May 11 via a press conference at 11:30 pm.

The Class 12 results play a pivotal role in the life of students as it decides what students will opt for their higher educations. Lakhs of students affiliated to Punjab board have been waiting for their PSEB Class 12 results.

Last year, 3,00,417 candidates had appeared for the PSEB Class 12 exam 2019 and the number of students passed was 1,98,199. The overall pass percentage was 65.97 per cent.

PSEB Class 12 result 2019: List of official websites

PSEB Class 12 result 2019: Steps to download result once released

Step 1: Visit the official site of Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) @ pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, Click on the result link

Step 3: Submit the candidate details required

Step 4: Hit the submit button.

Step 5: PSEB Class 12 result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check, download and save the result or take a print out for future reference.

The reports say around 3 lakh candidates had appeared for the Punjab Board Class 12 examinations 2019, which were held from Feb-Mar 2019. Last year, 3,00,417 candidates had appeared for the PSEB Class 12 exam 2019 and the number of students passed was 1,98,199. The overall pass percentage was 65.97 per cent.

The candidates are advised to check the official websites for the correct information or they can subscribe to NewsX.com for more stories on PSEB result 2019, Punjab Board result 2019, Punjab board Education stories.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App