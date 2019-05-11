PSEB Class 12th Result 2019: Official website pseb.ac.in down due to heavy traffic, Here are the alternative websites to check Punjab Board results.

PSEB Class 12th Result 2019: The Punjab Secondary Education Board (PSEB) official website – www.pseb.ac.in is currently not working due to heavy traffic on it. Punjab Board or PSEB has declared the PSEB Class 12 results 2019 according to a leading website and the results will be available on the official website soon. Since the website of PSEB is down, students can check the following alternative websites to download the PSEB results 2019.

Alternative Website to check Class 12th Result 2019:

pseb.ac.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

results.gov.in

How to download PSEB Class 12th Result 2019 via SMS?

BSNL users need to TYPE – Pb12 <Roll Number> and send it to 56505, Vodafone users need to TYPE – Pb12 <Roll Number> and send it to 56730 Airtel users need to TYPE – Pb12 <Roll Number> and send it to 543212222 Idea users need to TYPE – Pb12 <Roll Number> and send it to 55456 Tata GSM users need to TYPE – Pb12 <Roll Number> and send it to 51234

PSEB Class 12 results 2019: Steps to download result

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) @ pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads results

Step 3: A new window will pop now

Step 4: Enter the candidate details required like registration number, date of birth etc

Step 5: Verify the details and hit the submit button

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and save the result

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference

