PSEB Class 12th Result 2019: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the much-awaited Class 12 or Intermediate examination results for the students enrolled in 2018-19 session at a press conference today, May 11, 2019. The results will be available on the official website – pseb.ac.in soon and students would be able to check the e-mark sheets from the same. According to reports, the overall pass percentage of Class 12 stands at 86.41% this year.

Students must note that the official website of PSEB might not be function properly due to heavy traffic or a huge number of visitors on the site. In that case, the PSEB 12th results can be accessed from other alternative websites or third-party websites like results.gov.in, indiaresults.com, result.cg.nic.in, and examresults.net.

Reportedly, more than 3.5 lakh students have appeared in the PSEB Class 12th examination conducted by the Punjab Board. The 12th examination started on March 1 and ended on April 22, 2019. Students must note that the mark sheets will be sent to the respective schools by the Punjab Board soon after the declaration of the results. Students can collect their original marks sheets from their respective schools.

All the students who have appeared in the examination and were eagerly waiting for their results are advised to check the instructions to download the PSEB Class 12th Result given here.

How to check and download PSEB Class 12th Result 2019?

Students need to visit the official website of Punjab Board – pseb.ac.in

Search for the link that reads, “PSEB 12th Result 2019” on the homepage and click on it

On clicking, the students will be taken to a new window

Here, enter your roll number printed on the PSEB 12th Admit card 2019 and submit

The PSEB Class 12 results will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the PSEB Class 12 results 2019 and take a print out for reference if necessary

