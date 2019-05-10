PSEB class 12th result 2019: The Punjab Board or the PSEB is going to declare the results for the class 12th board examinations on Saturday, May 11, 2019. All the students who have appeared for the examinations can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), pseb.ac.in.

PSEB spokesperson Ravinder Vasu has confirmed that the results for the PSEB Board class 12th examination will be declared on May 13, 2019. In the current year, 85.56 per cent students clearly passed the class 10 examination and the result for the same was announced on May 8, 2019. A total number of 2,71,554 clearly passed the examination. Neha Verma of Ludhiana topped the examination with 99.54 per cent marks. In the year 2018, the overall pass percentage was 59.47 per cent.

Passing marks for the PSEB class 12th examination:

To clearly pass the PSEB class 12th examination, all the students need to score at least 35 out of 100 marks in all the subjects.

Steps to download the PSEB class 12th result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying result present on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will open.

Step 4: Enter the provided registration number and other details.

Step 5: Verify and submit the details.

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you.

All the students must keep it in mind that in the morning hours, the PSEB officials will only declare the result and publish the merit list, the results for the PSEB class 12th examination will be released later in the day.

