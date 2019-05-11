PSEB class 12 results 2019: The class 12th results will be declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on the official website, pseb.ac.in at 11.30 am at the press conference. Interested candidates who had appeared for the 2019 examination, can check the results on the official website. Apart from this, the results can be checked through indiaresults.com. Nearly, 8 lakh students appeared for the Punjab board exams. Out of which 3.5 lakh had appeared for the class 12th examinations.

Steps to check your PSEB Class 12 board results:

Step1: Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the official website, students need to enter their exam registration details.

Step 3: After submitting the details, the scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download scorecard from the website for future use.

In order to qualify the examination, the candidates require at least 35 per cent marks in the subject. From the year 2018, the board has stopped giving grace marks to increase the pass percentage.

PSEB has already announced the class 10th board exam results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 before noon. It witnessed a pass percentage of 85.56 per cent. The results were released online late in the night through the official website.

A total of 2,71,554 qualified the examinations successfully. Among the toppers, Neha Verma of Teja Singh Sutantar senior secondary school, Ludhiana secured the first position in the examination with 99.54 per cent.

In the same context, PSEB PRO Raminderjit Singh informed said the results of Class 12 examination for every streams Science, Commerce, and Arts would be announced on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

