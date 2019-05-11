PSEB class 12th results 2019: The results of Class 12th examinations on Saturday, May 11, 2019 has been announced by the Punjab School Education Board at the press conference at 11 am. Candidates who are willing to check the result can do the same through the official website pseb.ac.in. The pass percentage of the candidates to pass the examination is atleast 35 per cent marks in a subject.

PSEB class 12th Results 2019: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the results of Class 12th examinations on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the press conference. The interested candidates can check the result through the official website pseb.ac.in . This year, over 8 lakh candidates had appeared for the Punjab board exams, out of which 3.5 lakh appeared for the Class 12 examinations. In the previous year, around 3.1 lakh students registered for the examination. To qualify the examination, the candidates should have atleast 35 per cent marks in the subject. From the previous year, the board has stopped giving grace marks to increase the pass percentage.

Overall pass percentage touches 86.41 per cent. Toppers’ list has also been released. Sarabjyot Singh from Ludhiana emerges as the class 12 topper and scored 445/450 and secured 98.89 per cent, Aman from Mukhtasar, and Muskan Soni from Nakodar secured second and third position respectively. The girls have again outperformed boys with 90.36 per cent while the pass percentage of boys stands at 82.83 percent.

In the year 2018, Puja Joshi of Ludhiana topped the board examination with 98 per cent. Vivek Rajput secured second position with 97.55 per cent and Jasnoor Kaur secures the third position with 97.33 per cent.

PSEB Class 12 results 2019: How to check PSEB Class 12 results 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website, pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2019’

Step 3: Enter the registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it. Take out a print out for future use

If not checked, candidates can do the same through third-party official website apart from the official website pseb.ac.in that is examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

