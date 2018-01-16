Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the much-awaited date sheet for class 10th and 12th board exams. According to the date sheet, Class 12th board exam will begin from February 28 and end on March 12 and Class 12th exam will begin from March 12, ends on March 31, 2018. By following these steps, you can check PSEB class 10th and 12th board date sheet online.

The timings of the class 10th exam will be between 10 am to 1:15 pm and class 12th exams between 2 pm to 5:15 pm

The much-awaited date sheet for Class 10th and 12th has been declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on its official website www.pseb.ac.in. According to the date sheet, Class 12th board exam will begin from February 28 and end on March 12 and Class 12th exam will begin from March 12, ends on March 31, 2018. As per the PSEB Chairman Krishan Kumar, dates for both regular and open school students have been announced. He said, students, will get maximum 3 hrs of time for the exam and 15 minutes for reading the question paper at the start.

Talking about the change of exam pattern from last year, the Chairman said, differently-abled students, will get 20 minutes extra time for every hour. The timings of the class 10th exam will be between 10 am to 1:15 pm and class 12th exams between 2 pm to 5:15 pm. He also said for free and fair exams, flying squads will also conduct checks in different schools across the state. The board had also abolished the “marks moderation system”, through which grace marks were given students so as to improve their final score, resulting in a higher pass percentage. In 2017, results of class XII recorded lowest pass percentage in three years. From 76.77 pass percentage in 2016, it dropped to 62.36 last year.

By following these steps, you can check PSEB class 10th and 12th board date sheet online: