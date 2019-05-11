PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2019: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is going to release the Class 12 or Intermediate results today, May 11, 2019 at pseb.ac.in. Candidates can check the steps and websites to download the PSEB 12th Result given in this article below.

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2019: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is going to release the Class 12 or Intermediate results on its official website – pseb.ac.in today, May 11, 2019. All the students who have appeared in the examination this year and are eagerly waiting for their results are advised to check the steps and websites to download the PSEB Class 12th Result given below.

Students must note that the results will also be available on third-party websites like, results.gov.in, indiaresults.com, result.cg.nic.in, and examresults.net for accessing the Class 12 results online. According to reports, this year more than 3.5 lakh students wrote in the Class 12th examination which was conducted by the Punjab Board from March 1 to April 22, 2019. Students can collect their original marks sheets once PSEB sends them to the respective schools.

Steps to check the PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2019?

Visit the official website of Punjab Board as mentioned above or click on the direct link

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “PSEB 12th Result 2019”

On clicking, the results will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same and take a print out of the PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2019

Punjab Board will also announce the important dates regarding the application for re-evaluation process of the Class 12 answer sheets after the declaration of the Class 12th Board results through the official websites at the press conference. Alternative websites to check the Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2019

results.gov.in indiaresults.com result.cg.nic.in examresults.net

The 10th Exam results were released on May 8, 2019 on pseb.ac.in. Above 3 lakh candidates appeared in the PSEB 10th Board Exam this year. The PSEB 10th Result 2019 was recently released where Neha Verma from Ludhiana became the topper of the Board and the overall pass percentage of the students have been recorded to be of 85.8%. The Punjab Board is going to declare the Board 12th result at a press conference soon. Students who have appeared in the examination can check the official website of PSEB – and check their respective scorecards.

