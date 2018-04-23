The PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary results have been released on the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). Students can check their results online at pseb.ac.in or examresults.net. The examination was held from February 28 to March 24.

Moreover, the announcement of both PSEB Class 10 and Class 12 results have been delayed this year as there were re-tests conducted by the board, as per reports in a leading daily. The announcement to conduct the re-test was made on the official website of the Board which read, “Due to Copying, Cancelled Examination of Class 10th and 12th will be held on April 17th to 20th.” According to the notification the re-tests were scheduled to be held on April 17 to April 20.

Meanwhile, it has been learned from other news websites that Puja Joshi of Ludhiana has topped the board, Vivek Rajput also from Ludhiana has secured the second rank and Jasnoor Kaur of Muktsar the third rank. The total pass percentage of PSEB class 12 Senior Secondary examination is 68.42%. Also, reports reveal that this time as well the girls have outshined the boys in the examination. While the pass percentage of girls is 78.25%, for boys it is 60.46%.

Follow these steps to download result:

Log on to the official website of PSEB www.pseb.ac.in Look for the relevant link that says PSEB Class 12 Result 2018 Click on the link and fill in your Roll Number and any other requisite details. Now, the result will appear on the screen Students can download the result and take a printout of the same

