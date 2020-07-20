Punjab Scool Educational Board (PSEB) is likely to announce the PSEB 12th Results 2020 today. The results will be declared at the official website of the Punjab Board. Here are all the details.

Punjab Board Class 12 Results are probably going to be announced today. The Punjab School Education Board, or PSEB, will upload the results on its online portal. Students can check their result by entering their roll number and date of birth. The results have been evaluated based on an alternate assessment scheme. The government of Punjab had cancelled the remaining examinations of 12th class due to the coronavirus crisis.

PSEB will now release the results based on the subjects the student individually performed the best in. The government of Punjab, in a tweet, quoted the School Education Minister’s words about Punjab government’s decision to cancel all remaining exams of class XII. It also mentioned the Cabinet Minister’s statement about PSEB declaring results according to the best-performing subjects. These results will be out on the Board’s official website, pseb.ac.in.

Check PSEB 12th result 2020 online:

Visit the official website of Punjab School Education Board, pseb.ac.in. Select the link for PSEB 12th Result 2020. Enter login credentials. Cross-check the details entered with your Admit Card details. Click on the Submit button. Download and Print your result for future reference.

In the year 2019, the pass percentage of PSEB 12th result was 86.41 per cent. Out of the total 2,69,228 students that appeared for the exam, 2,32,639 students passed the exam. The pass percentage of urban areas was 86.94 per cent while that of rural areas was 85.73 per cent. The Board has used an alternative assessment scheme to evaluate the performance of the students for cancelled papers.

