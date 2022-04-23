According to PSPCL, there are 1690 posts vacant in Punjab.

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has announced the latest notification for the recruitment of an Assistant Lineman for appointment in the PSPCL.

Eligible candidates can apply online for the PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2022 from April 30, 2022 at their official website (pspcl.in). The last date to register is on or before 30-May-2022. However, the registration will be strictly through online mode.

Individuals between the age of 18 to 37 years with minimum degree of 10th board and National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) in Lineman Trade are eligible to apply for this position.