PSPCL assistant lineman recruitment 2019: The Application process for Assistant Lineman position begins today, interested applicants must apply before October 25, 2019, to register for the position and pay fees last by October 31, 2019, to be eligible for the position of Assistant Lineman.

PSPCL Assistant Lineman recruitment 2019: Punjab State power corporation plays the lead role in bringing 24/7 electricity to the homes situated in the Punjab region. Interested applicants who wish to apply for Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) Assiatst Lineman position must apply at www.pspcl.in.

There is a total of 3500 vacant posts and the online recruitment process begins from today October 4, 2019, Friday. The last date to apply for the same is October 25, 2019, and the last date to pay the application fees is at the end of this month on October 31, 2019.

Allocation of 3500 seats- General has 1311 seats, EWS category has 328 setas, Schedule caste also 328, SC/OT 66, SC/OT SP 16 setas, SC/MZB 328 setas, Backward classes 328 setas, BC subcategories such as XSM Self/ dep 66 setas, SXM self/ dep 230 seats, PWD candidates 99 setas, Sports Person 65 seats, Freedom Fighter 33 seats which in total comes to 3500 seats.

Also read: GATE 2020 registration process to close tomorrow on gate.iitd.ac.in, check details

Main requirements of Assistant Lineman position at Punjab State Power Corporation limited

1. 3500 vacant posts

2. Payscale for the same is Rs 6400 to Rs 20,200 with addition Rs 3400 as grade pay

3. Basic and professional qualifications needed for Assistant lineman position

– Matriculation

– National Apprenticeship Certificate in Lineman Trade

– Experience as an electrician, or a wireman trade from a registered factory/institute/ company. However, the experience won’t hold the major part of the application selection process.

4. Age limit to apply for the position- 18 years minimum to 42 years maximum

Selection procedure for Assistant Lineman position at Punjab State Power Corporation limited

The selection for the position will be made on two aspects

1. Marks in the National Apprenticeship Paper- 90 marks will be for National Apprenticeship in Lineman trade and 10 marks for experience

2. Experience

For PSPCL whole document summary click here

Fee details Assistant Lineman position at Punjab State Power Corporation limited

For all categories except Scheduled Caste and PWD- Rs 600 + bank charges, PwD category Rs 350 per application + bank charges, and Scheduled Caste category Rs 200 per applicant + bank charges.

Also Read: SSC Phase 7 Admit Card 2019: Staff Selection Commission to release Selection post hall tickets next week on ssc.nic.in

Also Read: IBPS RRB Clerk 2019: Hall tickets released for office assistant main exam @ibps.in

Also Read: MSBTE 2019 admit card released, know how to check @ msbte.org.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App