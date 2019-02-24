PSPCL Lineman Result 2018-19: The result of Lineman Recruitment exam 2018 has been published by the Punjab State Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on its official website - pspcl.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the result given here.

PSPCL Lineman Result 2018-19: The Punjab State Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has declared the Lineman Recruitment exam 2018 results on the official website pspcl.in recently. All those who have appeared in the4 written examination are advised to ddwonload the result from the official website by Clicking on the direct link given below or by following the instructions to download the result. Candidates need to log into the official website – pspcl.in for downloading the result.

Candidates can access the merit list of the candidates released by the authority on its official website. Candidates must note that they will be selected for the vacant posts based on their performance in the examination only.

How to download the result of PSPCL Lineman Exam 2018-19?

Candidates need to log into the official website as mentioned above

Now, search for the result link on the homepage

Click on the link

A new window will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Now, enter the roll number and submit

The result will be displayed on your screen

Download the same and take a print out for reference if necessary

Direct link to download the result from the official website: PSPCL Lineman exam Result 2018

