Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Lineman. Eligible candidates can get detailed information by visiting www.pspcl.in

PSPCL Recruitment 2019: Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. has issued a recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Lineman. The corporation has introduced a total of 3500 vacancies for the Punjab Assistant Lineman posts. Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. is a power generating and distributing company of the Government of Punjab state.

PSPCL has invited online applications for the post through www.pspcl.in. The online application process for PSPCL Assistant Lineman Recruitment 2019 will start from July 25 and will continue till August 25.

Candidates can apply for PSPCL 3500 Assistant Lineman Posts through the link given below:

Candidates who have completed ITI Apprenticeship in Wireman or Electrician Trade are eligible for PSPCL Apprenticeship posts. the age of the candidates should be between 18 to 37 years. Candidates can check below for more detailed information regarding the eligibility criteria, selection procedure, and other terms and conditions.

Important Dates –

Starting date of online application procedure – July 25, 2019

Starting date of online application submission – August 25, 2019

PSPCL Assistant Lineman Vacancy Details:

Assistant Lineman – 3500 posts

Salary – 6400 to 20200+ 3400 grade pay

Eligibility Criteria for PSPCL Assistant Lineman Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience –

Apprenticeship in the trade for Linman and experience in Wirman, Electrician Trade.

How to apply for PSPCL Jobs 2019:

All eligible candidates can apply online through www.pspcl.in from July 25 to August 25, 2019.

PSPCL is the electricity producing and distributing company of the government of Punjab. It was incorporated as a company in April 2010 and was given the responsibility of operating and maintenance of the state-owned generating projects and distribution system.

