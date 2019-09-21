PSPCL Recruitment 2019: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited or PSPCL has released the notification notifying dozens of posts in the Corporation. The tentative number of posts is 111 which may increase or decrease as per the need of the PSCPCL. Candidates can also below-mentioned details.

PSPCL Recruitment 2019: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) will be filing one hundred vacancies AE/OT (Electrical) and 11 posts of AM/IT Systems through a recruitment drive. For the same, the PSPCL has invited the applications from eligible candidates against advertisement No. CRA 296/19. All the interested candidates can apply through a prescribed format. The PSPCL in a notification has said that the number of post is tentative which may increase or decrease as per the need of the Corporation.

The opening date for the submission of online application is September 30, 2019. From this date, all the eligible candidates can apply. They can do it till October 21, 2019. After the completion of the online application, candidates need to pay the application fee. The deadline for the application fee is October 24, 2019. The PSPCL has asked candidates to apply only through the official website at psocl.in.

PSPCL Recruitment 2019 Eligibility Criteria:

All the important details related to the eligibility criteria are mentioned on the official notification released by PSPCL. Candidates need to go through it and know the education qualification, age etc. Meanwhile, candidates have been advised to take a print out of the finally submitted application for future correspondence. They have also been advised to keep visiting the official website for further updates.

About PSPCL:

The mission of PSPCL is to be a vibrant, responsive and a self-reliant institution of the country. The Corporation has mentioned on its website that its mission is to pursue the value-based customer-centric approach.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App